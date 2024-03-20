72.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Kenneth James Fritz

By Staff Report
Kenneth James Fritz
August 18, 1947 – March 10, 2024

Kenneth James Fritz, 76, of Oxford, FL, passed away on March 10, 2024, after a persistent illness.

Ken was born on August 18, 1947, in St. Paul, MN, to Frank and Delores Fritz. He grew up in Newport, MN. As a youth, he worked at Fisher Foods and Fritz Candy. After graduating from Park High School in 1965, Ken was drafted to Vietnam from 1967 – 1972. Ken had a successful career at 3M Company for 30 years. In 1995, he retired from 3M, and a few years later, he and his wife moved to Florida.

Ken was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Delores Fritz. He is survived by wife Mary Ellen (Hurlburt) Fritz; daughters, Diane Craft (Michael) and Sandra Fritz-Gerke (Nathan); granddaughter Ainsley Gerke; brothers, Robert (Renee) Fritz and Thomas (Lorri) Fritz; as well as extended family.

A special thanks to Bob and Renee Fritz for their support. Our family would also like to thank the nurses at The Springs of Lady Lake Assisted Living who cared for Ken during the last several months of his life. A family ceremony will be planned graveside at a future date.

