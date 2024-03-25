Delmar Charles Gulden

December 28, 1938 – February 12, 2024

Delmar Charles Gulden, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on February 12, 2024 at Avante of Leesburg with his loving family by his side.

Delmar was born on December 28, 1938 in Searles, Minnesota to his parents Walter Gulden and Louise (Saffert) Gulden. He and his wife Sharon moved to The Villages in 2009 from Bloomington, Minnesota. He was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Wildwood, Florida. Delmar was a member of the Knights of Columbus in both Florida and Minnesota and was very active in his council in Minnesota. He owned his own accounting firm in Minnesota which was called Delmar C. Gulden, LTD. He loved to be surrounded by his family and greatly loved his wife.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years: Sharon A. Gulden of The Villages, FL; sons: Scott Michael Gulden and his wife Chee Lee of Burnsville, MN and Brett Michael Gulden and Shannon Adair of Savage MN; a brother: Theodore Gulden and his wife Terry of Granite Shoals, TX; two grandchildren: Michael Gulden-Prairie and his wife Molly and Andrhea Gulden and her husband Nick Salseg; two great-grandchildren: Henrik Gulden-Prairie and Odin Salseg.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11:00AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida with an inurnment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida.