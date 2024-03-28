Daniel Lowmaster

October 12, 1929 – March 18, 2024

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Daniel Emerick Lowmaster, 94, of Summerfield, FL, went home to be with Jesus on March 18, 2024. He was born in Rossiter, PA on October 12, 1929, to W.T. Lowmaster and Ruth States Lowmaster.

Dan was a veteran of the U.S Army serving in the Korea war. He moved to the Youngstown Ohio area, where he worked for the U.S Steel Corporation. He met and married Ruth Vestal in 1956 and they raised 4 children near Canfield, OH. Dan later worked as a custodian for the South Range School District. He served faithfully in the Greenford Christian Church for many years, as he modeled to his children what mattered in life, showing them the path to eternal life in heaven. In 1994, Dan & Ruth retired to Spruce Creek Development in Summerfield, FL. There they found another church home Fairway Christian Church in The Villages, where Dan served many years as a deacon.

Dan had been preceded to heaven by his beloved wife Ruth. He is survived by his children Phyllis (Akbar) Hassani of Charlotte NC, Joy (Rob) Fyock of Reynoldsville, PA, Jerry Lowmaster of Youngstown, OH and Scott Lowmaster of Ocala FL. He had 2 grandchildren Jake and Cole Fyock.

Memorial service will be held Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11am at the Fairway Christian Church, The Villages, FL. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.