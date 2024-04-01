Lady Lake town manager will see sizable pay increase

The Lady Lake Commission has awarded a big pay raise to Town Manager William Lawrence.

Mayor Ed Freeman made a motion Monday night to give Lawrence a 28 percent pay raise, which will increase his base pay from $134,000 to $167,500. Commissioner Treva Roberts seconded the mayor’s motion. The commission approved the pay raise on a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Mike Sage was absent from the meeting.

Lawrence was hired away from Bowling Green, Fla. in 2021 at an annual salary of $120,000.

Lawrence earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine and spent several years in law enforcement. In 2016, he became the town manager in Warren, Maine and in 2019 he was named city manager in Bowling Green.

Lawerence succeeded Town Manager Kris Kollgaard who resigned over the controversial dismissal of Police Chief Chris McKinstry.