84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 1, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake town manager will see sizable pay increase

By Meta Minton
William Lawrence
William Lawrence

The Lady Lake Commission has awarded a big pay raise to Town Manager William Lawrence.

Mayor Ed Freeman made a motion Monday night to give Lawrence a 28 percent pay raise, which will increase his base pay from $134,000 to $167,500. Commissioner Treva Roberts seconded the mayor’s motion. The commission approved the pay raise on a 4-0 vote. Commissioner Mike Sage was absent from the meeting.

Lawrence was hired away from Bowling Green, Fla. in 2021 at an annual salary of $120,000.

Lawrence earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine and spent several years in law enforcement. In 2016, he became the town manager in Warren, Maine and in 2019 he was named city manager in Bowling Green.    

Lawerence succeeded Town Manager Kris Kollgaard who resigned over the controversial dismissal of Police Chief Chris McKinstry.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t name the alligators!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends it’s wrong to name the alligators. It’s an insult to their species.

Short-term rental is ruining our neighborhood

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a short-term rental that is ruining the neighborhood.

Is all the growth really worth it?

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is worried about annexations and growth in Lady Lake. He fears the town is “dancing with the devil.”

Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks why Villagers are paying $1.5 million to construct a building to store a contractor’s equipment. Read her Letter to the Editor

Hey Harvey Roth, Trump was a disastrous president!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident responds to a previous letter about former President Donald Trump.

Photos