DUI suspect arrested after crashing Tesla at Florida Turnpike exit

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing his Tesla at a Florida Turnpike exit in Wildwood.

An officer found the black Tesla at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after it struck a large concrete pole at U.S. 301 at the Florida Turnpike, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Timothy Kevin Mohammed of Groveland. He was seen “stumbling” near the vehicle.

The officer invited Mohammed to participate in field sobriety exercises.

“I can do anything you ask, I’m good enough to drive,” Mohammed said.

He admitted he had been drinking, but said he’d spent some time at a friend’s house to “sober up for a while.”

Mohammed’s poor performance in the exercises led the officer to conclude he had been driving under the influence.

Mohammed was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood to be checked out. Once he was medically cleared, he provided breath samples that registered .077 and .080 blood alcohol content. The officer noted in the report that the samples were taken four hours after the crash.

Mohammed was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.