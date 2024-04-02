78.2 F
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Plan for third Wawa in Wildwood wins approval from special magistrate

By Marv Balousek

A third Wawa convenience store and gas station is headed to Wildwood.

Located on the northwest corner of county roads 466A and 462, it will join a Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 and another planned on State Road 44 at U.S. 301.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the store in the Turkey Run subdivision at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the site plan later this month.

The 6,119-square-foot store will feature a 7,150-square-foot gas canopy and eight gas pumps with 16 dispensers.

Last month, Holt recommended approval of a site plan for a Wawa on State Road 44.

It will be the sixth area Wawa, including three along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 with two in Lady Lake and one in Leesburg.

A privately held company owned by associates and family members, Wawa operates more than 1,000 store in six states and Washington, D.C.

A Wawa may have 40 to 50 full- and part-time employees.

 

