25-year-old Wildwood man killed in collision at I-75 entrance ramp

A 25-year-old Wildwood man has died of injuries suffered in a collision with a tractor trailer truck at the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 at State Road 44.

The man had been riding as a passenger in a Nissan Rogue driven by a 22-year-old Wildwood man at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday that was traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to I-75 from State Road 44 when it struck a tractor trailer truck operated by a 27-year-old Cape Coral man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck had been parked on the paved east shoulder of the entrance ramp.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue traveled onto the shoulder and collided with the trailer of the truck.

The injured passenger was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue suffered minor injuries.

The trucker was not injured.