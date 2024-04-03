Diana June Hughes

May 13, 1943 – March 26, 2024

Diana June Hughes, 81, of Wildwood, FL passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Diana was born May 13, 1943, in Dayton, OH to Robert and Betty (nee Countryman) Bright. She enjoyed going on her cruises with her family.

Diana was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Hughes. She is survived by sons: Robert G. Ryon and David W. (Amanda) Ryon; brother, Robert Bright; sister, Terry (Larry) Evans; grandchildren: Alec S. Ryon and Tabitha B. Ryon.

Family and friends will meet at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 for a procession departing at 1:15 pm – sharp Thursday, April 4, 2024 for a 2:00 pm appointment at Florida National Cemetery.