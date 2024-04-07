Harry James Raabe Jr., “Sonny”, 79, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away on March 17, 2024. He was born on November 29, 1944, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1965-1968 during the Vietnam War.

At 17, Harry began his career at Sorgel Electric – Milwaukee WI before joining the Marines. After his service, he returned to Sorgel/SquareD. Harry later worked as a City of Milwaukee Bridge Operator until his retirement in 2009. In 2019, he moved to Florida where he lived out the rest of his days in the sunshine, frequenting casinos and being cared for by family and friends.

Harry was known for his love of motorcycles and was a member of Rolling Thunder – Milwaukee Chapter from 2005-2014. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, deer hunting, bowling, shooting pool, gambling, playing cribbage, and bartending.

He is survived by his children, Victoria (Keith) Mueller, James (Christie) Raabe; Cameron (Stephanie) Welniak, SheRon (Welniak) Borchardt, Heidi Welniak, Sally (Welniak) Langer, Sonja Welniak; grandchildren, Angela Wiegert (Amber), Bradley Wiegert (Heavenly), Michael and Mason Raabe, Mackenzie Raabe (David), Tristan Ebert, Jacob and Nick Zbichorski, Trevor Duran, Emily and Glenn Langer; great-grandchildren, James Wiegert, Lydia Wiegert; sister-in-law, Darlene Raabe; niece, Lynda (John) Ingle; nephew, Robert Raabe; goddaughter, Lisa (Matthew) Swingholm; and many other close family members and friends.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Delores (nee Erdman) and Harry Raabe Sr.; wife, Sheila (nee Wille); siblings, Lucille and Randall Raabe; and his brother-in-law, Arthur Wille.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI, on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.