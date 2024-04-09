80.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Eunice Nicol

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Eunice Nicol, 81, of The Villages in Lady Lake Floria, Formerly of Bridgewater NJ, passed peacefully, on April 3, 2024. Born In Jersey City NJ, to the late Mary and Frank Mahr, she was raised in Union NJ, and resided in Florham Park, Bridgewater NJ and lady Lake FL.

Eunice graduated from Union High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Kean College in Union NJ. After college she obtained her CPA and opened her own practice. She enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis and card games with her friends in The Villages.

She is survived by her loving partner of 30 years Don Ritchey, 2 children, Frank and John Nicol, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Eunice will be missed by all that knew her.

