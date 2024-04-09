73.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Wildwood authorizes payments of $1.6 million for downtown parking garage

By Marv Balousek

While cranes tower 200 feet above the construction site of Wildwood’s Main Street Parking Garage, commissioners Monday authorized payments of $1.6 million for the project.

The payments were made to Finfrock Industries for both materials and a design-build contract. 

In December, commissioners approved the direct purchase of precast materials instead of going through a contractor, resulting in a tax savings of $66,673. 

A crane in downtown Wildwood is used for the construction of the new downtown parking garage
The city spent $1.195 million Monday of a total cost of $2.38 million on materials. The most expensive items were walls, billed at slightly more than $1 million.

Commissioners also authorized $405,433 as the third payment on the design-build contract, also with Finfrock.

Total project cost of the 126-space, three-story, garage is $6.6 million and completion is expected this fall.

Featuring two stairways and an elevator, the garage is on city-owned property across U.S. 301 from City Hall.

Providing parking for existing and future businesses, the garage is considered a catalyst for downtown development.

An 8,000-square-foot commercial building named the Railyard planned a few doors south is part of the downtown upgrades.

Settled along the still existing rail line, Wildwood has a rich railroad history.

Finfrock, which produces its own precast concrete, has worked on projects that include office buildings, student housing and hotels.

