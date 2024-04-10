It is with great sadness that the family of George W. Godfrey announces his passing on March 26, 2024, at the age of 90, in The Villages, Florida, from this life to his eternal home.

George was born on May 11th,1933, in Brooklyn, New York to George and Vesta Godfrey.

His father was a Presbyterian minister and a chaplain in the Air Force. George graduated from high school in Turlock, California. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, which later turned to working on cars that he bought. During his high school years, he also worked in a butcher shop part time. He then spent 8 years in the Air Force stationed in France, Germany, England, Roswell, New Mexico.

He met his wife Helga in Germany and was married August 1957 by his father, at the base chapel in Sembach, Germany. After serving in the Air Force, George was employed by American Airlines in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then transferred to New York City. He later was employed by Mobil Oil, in Fairfax, VA.

After completing his college degree, he worked his way up to a senior computer-system analyst until his retirement to Marco Island, Florida. While there he became active in the Men’s Club, serving as president for two years. They were also members of the United Church of Marco Island. They moved to The Villages in 2009.

In September 1969 they welcomed a precious baby boy, Brian Keith, into their family. George and Helga enjoyed, boating, fishing and especially enjoyed their motorhome for 16 years, traveling through the USA and Canada.

George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Helga Godfrey of The Villages, FL, his son Brian, and daughter- in-law Megan, granddaughter, Jordan, of Maryville, Tennessee, sister Carol and husband Gary Vezzoso, of Middleton, Idaho, and Carol’s family.

There will be a celebration of life at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL on Wednesday, April 24, at 3 p.m. Pastor Jim Jacobs from Fairway Christian Church will be officiating. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, near their son.