76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 11, 2024
type here...

Official says he can’t support $1.5 million building for storing contractor’s equipment

By Meta Minton
James Vaccaro
James Vaccaro

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee went on record Wednesday indicating he cannot support spending $1.5 million to construct a building to store a landscaping contractor’s equipment.

Villages-News.com first reported the story last month, after an AAC budget workshop in which the $1.5 million building was presented as part of an overall plan to spend $4.56 million for course improvement projects in the northern section of The Villages.

“My phone rang off the hook,” said AAC member Jim Vaccaro.

Numerous Letters to the Editor, also questioned the proposed expenditure.

Vaccaro went on record and said that he can not support the $1.5 million building, which would be built at Mira Mesa Executive Course.

The contractor is forced to park equipment outside at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course
The contractor is forced to leave equipment outside at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

During the budget workshop last month, a golf maintenance official explained that the contractor is currently parking his equipment outside, overnight. All other golf courses have facilities for storing equipment.

In Wednesday’s AAC meeting, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett clarified that the District would not be building the maintenance facility “for” the contractor. She said the building would be owned by the District.

The AAC did not vote on the building at Wednesday’s meeting. A vote would come during the budget approval process.

Do you favor construction of the building? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Has The Villages lost sight of the original concept?

A Village of Tall Trees resident sees what is happening down south and wonders if The Villages lost sight of the original concept.

Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

A former resident of The Villages was shocked at the condition of a championship course when he returned for a visit. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Not enough amenities south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident says the amount of amenities are not keeping up with the number of new residents.

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Answer to Warren Kiefer ‘Trump not a strong leader’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed President Trump was not a strong leade

Photos