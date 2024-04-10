Official says he can’t support $1.5 million building for storing contractor’s equipment

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee went on record Wednesday indicating he cannot support spending $1.5 million to construct a building to store a landscaping contractor’s equipment.

Villages-News.com first reported the story last month, after an AAC budget workshop in which the $1.5 million building was presented as part of an overall plan to spend $4.56 million for course improvement projects in the northern section of The Villages.

“My phone rang off the hook,” said AAC member Jim Vaccaro.

Numerous Letters to the Editor, also questioned the proposed expenditure.

Vaccaro went on record and said that he can not support the $1.5 million building, which would be built at Mira Mesa Executive Course.

During the budget workshop last month, a golf maintenance official explained that the contractor is currently parking his equipment outside, overnight. All other golf courses have facilities for storing equipment.

In Wednesday’s AAC meeting, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett clarified that the District would not be building the maintenance facility “for” the contractor. She said the building would be owned by the District.

The AAC did not vote on the building at Wednesday’s meeting. A vote would come during the budget approval process.

