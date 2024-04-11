72.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Alfred Vicsik

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Alfred Vicsik, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully in Hospice house on April 6th, 2024.

He was born and raised in South Bend, IN, where he owned and operated his own commercial flooring business, Interior Finishes until he retired in 1996, and moved to Florida with his wife. He married Karen in January of 1988, and spent 36 beautiful years with the love of his life.

He was a loving husband, who always put his wife’s needs before his own. Throughout his retirement years he loved to play Bocce ball, Shuffleboard, and cards. He enjoyed his friends and family whenever they would visit. He had a very funny sense of humor that was enjoyed by all who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Vicsik Jr, his mother, Anna Elizabeth (Sumichrast) Vicsik, his brothers, Frank Vicsik, John Vicsik, sisters, Theresa DeLee, Ann Muckinfuss, Elizabeth Rejer, and a son John Vicsik.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Lee Vicsik, his sister Goldie Jordan, his sons Gary (Joanna) Vicsik of England, David (Char) Vicsik of South Bend, IN, Scott Vicsik of South Bend, IN, and his step-children Jackie (Joe) Talbot of New Carlisle, IN, Patrick (Kim) Torma of Denver, NC, Wendy Miller of South Bend, IN, Theresa (James) Turnbow of New Carlisle, IN, as well as 21 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

