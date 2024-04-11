76.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 11, 2024
DUI suspect found hiding behind tree at Lakeside Landing after crash

By Staff Report
Kenneth James Brown
A drunk driving suspect was found hiding behind a tree at Lakeside Landings after fleeing the scene of a crash.

A Nissan Altima was found Sunday after it crashed into a concrete wall in the area of County Road 114 and County Road 121, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and the airbag had deployed.

The driver, 26-year-old Kenneth James Brown of Wildwood, was found about a quarter mile away hiding behind a tree at the Lakeside Landings development in Oxford. The key to the Nissan Altima was found in his pocket. He had suffered abrasions on his face, hands, knees and legs and his injuries appeared to be “consistent with being involved in a vehicle crash,” the report said. It appeared Brown had been drinking.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .167 and .170 blood alcohol content.

Brown was arrested on charges of hit and run and driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

