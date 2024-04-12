Alan St. John

April 8, after an 18-month bout with cancer. Alan “Al” Edward St. John died peacefully, at home, surrounded by members of his family. Al had just recently retired from working as a plumber in Alaska where he had lived with his wife Jeanine and their two children, Blake and Ross. Al and Jeanine had recently purchased a house in the Villages Florida where he had been living for the last 2 years.

Al was born April 13, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. The youngest son of Richard and Rosemary St. John. Al’s 3 older brothers and one younger sister lived in Chicago where his father worked as a mason until the family moved to Minocqua Wisconsin in 1964 where they owned and operated a resort on a lake. The St. John’s were very active growing up on the resort and spent much of their time in the outdoors. In the winter Al was an accomplished wrestler at his local high school.

After some college Al got into trade work as a carpenter. He moved to Alaska in 1981 and met his future wife in 1981. Al spent much of his career working in remote locations in bush Alaska. In 1993 Al changed careers and took an apprenticeship job as a plumber. He would work for several different companies in his career and for a while even ran his own company.

If you had the chance to know Al and he liked you, it was likely that he had a nickname for you. Usually not a flattering one. But this was how Al showed that you were his pal. He was always ready to joke around or share stories around the fire with a Coors Light. Or chat on the deck with a coffee and Carolans (Irish Crème Liqueur).

Al was an avid hunter and fisherman in Alaska and his hunting property in Missouri. He had recently gone into business again with his oldest son buying a remote fishing lodge north of Anchorage which they had purchased from his best friend Bill’s widow Elaine Mazoch who is still a friend and neighbor in the Villages.

Al also owned a lake house that he would spend a lot of his time with family at. One his favorite activities was cruising the lake in the evening in his vintage wooden Chris Craft. A big fan of motorized equipment, Al had several antique boat motors, a vintage hydroplane and a 1956 Corvette. In the Winter Al and his sons would often go snow machining on the frozen lakes and rivers that surrounded the family cabin.

A big family man Al enjoyed time with his wife Jeanine, 2 sons Blake and Ross, daughters in law Virginia and Kelly, and his 5 grandchildren Hudson “Lefty”, Hunter “Spike”, Grace “Gracie”, Stella “Crankarella”, and Waylan “Dub”. Al wanted to make sure that everyone was taken care of and he made sure to remind us all to watch out for one another and stay strong.

His final months he enjoyed many visits from them all. Always an optimist even up to the very end. Whenever someone asked how he was he responded ,“Always good”. Al will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his mother, 3 brothers, 1 sister, wife, 2 sons, 5 grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.