Idella Kathryn Boyer Williams, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2024, in Winter Springs, FL.

Dell was born on July 2, 1941, in Ocala, Florida, the youngest of two daughters, to Guy F. (Frederick) and Mary (Blowers) Boyer. Her family had roots in the area, and she grew up in nearby Weirsdale with her parents and older sister, Alada. In her younger years she enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, diving and twirling, and spent many days skiing on Lake Weir and hanging out at Eaton’s Beach. It was at Eaton’s Beach where she caught the eye of her future husband of 61 years, Jack (John Cole, Jr.) Williams. Dell excelled in school and graduated from Weirsdale High School in 1959. After graduation, Dell attended Longwood College in Farmville, Virginia before transferring to the University of Florida in 1961 after marrying Jack.

Dell received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Florida in 1964. After graduation, the couple lived briefly in Washington, DC and Fort Pierce, FL where Dell taught school and Jack worked for both the IRS as a tax attorney and as a state attorney. In 1968, they moved to Leesburg, FL, where they settled and started a family, raising their son, John, and daughter, Kathryn, both of whom also went on to become graduates of the University of Florida.

When the children were small, Dell was a devoted housewife and mother, staying active in her church and the community, where she was a member of the Triangle Club and First Presbyterian Church. Dell was an avid seamstress, sewing clothes and costumes for her kids (and the neighbors’ kids) until they were “too cool” for hand-made duds. Dell and Jack enjoyed playing golf and were longtime members of the Silver Lake Golf and Country Club, where their kids spent young summers swimming in the pool and enjoying family time. After the kids were a bit older, Dell returned to her passion for teaching for many years until her retirement, including long runs at both Leesburg High and Skeen Elementary.

After retiring to Lady Lake, FL, Dell was busier than when she was working, attending Bible study and Precept classes and volunteering at both her church and the Community Medical Care Center.

Dell and Jack loved North Carolina and spent parts of many summers in the Blue Ridge Mountains, usually with the kids or dog in tow. Dell also loved dogs, and she and Jack had many loving canine companions over the years.

Throughout the years, Dell and Jack embarked on many overseas trips, including unforgettable visits to most of Europe, China, Russia, Vietnam and the Amazon jungle (on a mission trip with their church). Dell also cruised and traveled with her sister, friends and church family to Alaska, Israel, Egypt and Nicaragua and with her daughter to South Africa. By far the best travel memory for Dell was the trip to Italy for her 50th wedding anniversary with Jack, their children, grandson and son-in-law.

Passion and support for Florida athletics runs strong in the Williams family, and Dell and Jack spent countless Saturdays in the fall in Gainesville, cheering on their beloved Gators. Some of the best family photos are set at pregame tailgates, Dell and Jack reveling in the pregame spirit with their family and friends – those were great times. We won’t talk about the post-game spirit of the late 1970s .

Dell was a woman of faith, and she and Jack were long active in the Good News Church, where they made many cherished friends and memories. She was a kind, thoughtful lady, a strong, loving mother, and a loyal, supportive wife to the love of her life, Jack. She made many close and lasting friendships over her life and would go out of her way to help her friends and family. Her memory will be cherished dearly.

The family takes comfort knowing that Dell went to heaven on Easter Sunday and is at peace (while Jack’s peace joyfully will be interrupted!).

Dell was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, Guy and Mary Boyer, and her older sister, Alada. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (husband Devin) and John, her grandson, Nicholas, and multiple nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024 at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, with interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens and a reception to follow.