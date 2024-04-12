77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 12, 2024
type here...

Paul Joseph Baum Sr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Paul Joseph Baum Sr.
Paul Joseph Baum Sr.

Paul Joseph Baum Sr. passed away April 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 1, 1939, graduated from Bishop Kenny and later from Florida International University.

He precedes his wife of 55 years, Patricia, son Paul Joseph, Jr. (PJ) and daughter Stephanie Dickens; grandsons Austin, Alec, Paul and Nicholas, and granddaughter Grace; siblings Ramona Rung (Dallas), Sister Rita SSJ, Jim (Patricia), Raymond (Betsy), Catherine Paulson (Jan), Maurice Lillian), and Alice Harding (Hal).

Paul was an engineer with Florida Power and Light in the Nuclear Energy Division; in retirement he did consulting in that field. Paul loved nature and kayaking, intricate woodworking, drawing, challenging puzzles, making model ships, and watching his son play sports.

His favorite role was as husband and father and his memory will live on in all who knew and loved him. Paul and Pat created many memories with national and international travel. His most recent adventures were trips to the Indie 500 and Nascar in Nashville with his son.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Resident receives non-compliance letter after failure to have ID at pickleball court

A Village of Pennecamp resident is outraged after his wife received a non-compliance letter for not carrying her ID to the pickleball courts.

Lack of cleanliness at swimming pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Denham resident reports that her local pool is not being kept clean.

Dog’s life saved after Ocala women help lost motorist from The Villages

"Last night, our little dog woke up coughing and choking. Something serious and life threatening was happening. I immediately put him in the car heading to the UF Emergency Veterinary Clinic in Ocala about half an hour away. For whatever reason, my GPS directed me to a residential apartment complex" - A Villager wrote in to thank two women from Ocala who helped save his dog's life by guiding him to an emergency veterinary clinic after he was misdirected.

Clarifying my position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills

A Village of El Cortez resident, who appeared earlier this week before the Amenity Authority Committee, clarifies her position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Appalled at Arizona Supreme Court’s decision

A Village of DeLuna resident is appalled at the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos