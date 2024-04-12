Paul Joseph Baum Sr. passed away April 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 1, 1939, graduated from Bishop Kenny and later from Florida International University.

He precedes his wife of 55 years, Patricia, son Paul Joseph, Jr. (PJ) and daughter Stephanie Dickens; grandsons Austin, Alec, Paul and Nicholas, and granddaughter Grace; siblings Ramona Rung (Dallas), Sister Rita SSJ, Jim (Patricia), Raymond (Betsy), Catherine Paulson (Jan), Maurice Lillian), and Alice Harding (Hal).

Paul was an engineer with Florida Power and Light in the Nuclear Energy Division; in retirement he did consulting in that field. Paul loved nature and kayaking, intricate woodworking, drawing, challenging puzzles, making model ships, and watching his son play sports.

His favorite role was as husband and father and his memory will live on in all who knew and loved him. Paul and Pat created many memories with national and international travel. His most recent adventures were trips to the Indie 500 and Nascar in Nashville with his son.