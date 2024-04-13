Brenda Walker Blount

Brenda Cecilia Johnson was born on October 5, 1946, to Rebecca Johnson. She was soon adopted by Gertrude Lemons and Willie Williams.

Brenda was educated in the Miami-Dade School System. After earning her general diploma from Dorsey Skills Center, she received vocation training in nursing through Jackson Health System. Brenda was raised in a Christian home. She gave her life to God and was baptized in a primitive Baptist church early in life. She served on several auxiliaries, including the deaconess, usher boards, and hospitality ministries. Throughout her years she was a member of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist, New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist, New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church, and 1st Baptist Church of The Villages.

Brenda was a servant, nurturing by nature. She worked at Jackson Memorial Health Systems in nursing care for over forty years. Her areas of practice included the maternity trauma and medical/surgical units. Brenda married Clark Walker at an early age. Together they raised three children, Zimbalist, Lovita and Eilaina until his death. Brenda later met and married Eddie Blount. From this union, Ayesha, Elisha, and Sapphira blessed her to be a mom of six. Brenda loved children and family. She raised many of her nephews, godchildren, and grandchildren.

On Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024, Brenda walked into the arms of the Lord. She was at Life Care Center of Ocala where she hoped to recover from earthly debilitation, but God was preparing her for her eternal transition with him.

Brenda Walker Blount was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and two eldest children Zimbalist Perry and Lovita Walker. She leaves to mourn a loving husband, Eddie Blount; a sister, Florine Wynn; four beloved children: Eilaina Walker, Ayesha Blount, Elisha (Rosa) Blount, and Sapphira (Owen) Murray; eight grandchildren: Keyondrick Walker Sr, Corin (Anthony) Bringas, Ninya Blount, Ayejhane Sneed, Solomon Luberis, Phoebe Blount, Abigail Blount, and Abisola Murray; 5 great grandchildren: Jamia, Keyondrick Jr., Keylis, Anthony Jr and Hope; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.