John G. Hanna

John G. Hanna, 82, passed away on April 5, 2024, in Leesburg, Fla. surrounded by his family. A resident of Troy, N.Y., and Lady Lake, Fla.

John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mildred I. Hanna; and children, Tim Hanna (Colleen), Thomas Hanna, Michael Hanna (Becky), Ron Hanna (Lisa), Kelly Fuchs (Bob), and Stephen Hanna (Monique).

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Hanna; his daughter, Melinda Falzo; and his sister, Jenny Tabor. John is also survived by his cousin, Mary Christine Yamin; and his sister, Mary Ann Vazzana. John was a loving grandfather to Vincent Falzo, Barbara Nittinger, Elyse Hanna, Eric Morrill, Nate Morrill, Xavier Hanna, Solomon Hanna, Sophia Hanna, Jeremy Hanna, Sarah Hanna, Claudia Hanna, Sam Hanna, Samantha Hall, Alexis Hooker, Ben Hanna, and Collin Hanna; as well as great-grandchildren, Daniel Nittinger, Carson Nittinger, Joy Hanna, and Wyatt Hall.

A graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy, N.Y., and Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., John worked for many years as an accountant. A consummate handyman, John was comfortable in all aspects of home and car repair and even in his later years, was always willing to supervise any job that needed to be done.

John’s favorite time of year was the Christmas season and truly enjoyed family traditions of good food and classic holiday films. A lifelong New York Giants and Yankee fan, he enjoyed relaxing in his recliner with his best pal, Simba. He enjoyed traveling with his family whether on short day trips or lengthy excursions to Alaska and Hawaii and often attended his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s games and recitals.

As a devoted husband, father, and friend, John will always be remembered for his unwavering protective spirit and his sage advice.