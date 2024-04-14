John Joseph Sowa

John Joseph Sowa went home to our Lord on April 10, 2024 in The Villages, Fl. John was born on August 4, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Loretta Sowa.

After a high school career at St. Anthony of Padua in Watkins Glen, NY where John excelled in basketball, baseball, soccer and cross-country, he went on to graduate from St. John’s University in Brooklyn, NY with a teaching degree and furthered his education with Masters Degrees in English and Administration.

John’s long career in education began as a high school teacher at Franklin K. Lane in Brooklyn, NY and then at Middle Township High School in Cape May County, NJ. He went on in the district to become Principal of Elementary 1.

John was active in church functions at Our Lady of the Angels in Cape May Court House, NJ as a member of the Parish Council, a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, and an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. He was an accomplished guitarist and writer of song with a dozen published hymns for church services. He loved writing a song for his wife Marcia every time she turned a new decade, songs she treasures. His Christian faith was a priority in his life, and he continued his life-long devotion to our Lord and His Mother at St. Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, Fl.

John was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels. He was a seasoned traveler with his wife Marcia, enjoyed golfing in earlier years here in The Villages, and walking his precious pet shih tzu, Zoe. His warm and outgoing personality was evident in the many people he enjoyed meeting and talking with on his walks.

John is survived by his beloved wife Marcia of nearly 60 years, a son Christopher (Jennifer) and a daughter Lisa, as well as four grandchildren, Ryan (Caroline), Justin (Alana), Julia and Emily, a great-granddaughter, Lilly, his sister Terry, his brother Joe (Debbie) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 25, 2024 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Fl. at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cold Spring.