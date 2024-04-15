Member of cleaning crew allegedly steals $9,113 cashier’s check

A member of a cleaning crew allegedly stole a $9,113 cashier’s check from a credit union at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Troy Allen Short, 56, of Wildwood, was working for High Maintenance Cleaning when he stole the cashier’s check off a printer at Florida Credit Union, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Video surveillance showed Short take the check off the printer, look at it and put it back down. About 20 minutes later, he returned and took the check as he left the office with a garbage bag. Surveillance showed him putting the check into his vehicle.

A manager from the cleaning company called Short, who claimed he made a “mistake” and had disposed of the the check in a dumpster at the credit union. The dumpster was searched, but the check was not found. High Maintenance Cleaning opted to terminate Short’s employment.

He was arrested Saturday at his home on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.