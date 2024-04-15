82.8 F
The Villages
Monday, April 15, 2024
Wildwood woman lands in jail after alleged attack on live-in boyfriend

By Staff Report
Kelli Sue LaChapelle
A Wildwood woman landed in jail after an alleged attack on her live-in boyfriend.

Officers were called early Sunday morning to the home of 41-year-old Kelli Sue LaChapelle in the 4800 block of County Road 466A to investigate a report of a disturbance, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, LaChapelle said she and her boyfriend of two years had argued, but the Maine native denied that any physical altercation had taken place. However, the boyfriend claimed that LaChappelle had grabbed him by the neck. To back up his claim, he showed the officers scratches he had suffered in the alleged attack.

LaChappelle was arrested on a charge of battery.  She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

