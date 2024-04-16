Trespasser with syringe arrested while showering at RV resort

A trespasser with a used syringe was arrested while showering at a RV resort in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a trespassing complaint at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Three Flags RV Resort on State Road 44 when they found 38-year-old Heather Nicole Hersh of Fruitland Park in the women’s clubhouse shower. A used syringe was spotted on the mat directly outside the shower.

Hersh, who was arrested in 2023 when she was found sleeping in a truck at Lakeside Landings, claimed she “used the syringe to injected mocha, caffeine and amphetamines for her diabetes.” A test of the residue in the syringe showed it was methamphetamine.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.