William Frederick Abraham

William Abraham, died peacefully April 14, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL after a brief but valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

Bill and his wife of almost 64 years, Judy, lived in The Villages for 19 years enjoying the Florida sun, being close to family and playing golf. Bill and Judy enjoyed travelling to Buffalo, Columbus OH and several trips to Europe. He did not miss shoveling Buffalo snow, but was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Clemson Tigers! He enjoyed keeping his engineering mind sharp right up until the end, working at Safe Ship designing and packing boxes to be shipped out.

Bill was born in 1939 and grew up in Orchard Park NY and credits the foundation of his career to his education at Alfred Technical College and continued his education at SUNY Buffalo. Bill had a distinguished career as an engineer with multiple patents and had a 20 year career at Niagara Machine and Tool Works in Buffalo, NY.

His expertise in the machine tool industry enabled him to be an expert witness in product liability matters. Bill was an active and Life member of the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years and was instrumental in the growth of the first aid squad and ambulance service. Bill was a proud member of the Lancaster Depew Rotary Club. Bill and Judy are proud parents of William (Bud) Abraham and Lisa (Lucus) Brown. Grandfather of Alexander (Cara) Brown and Erica (Doug) Stieby. His great granddaughter Coseglia Brown put a twinkle in his eye.