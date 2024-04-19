Helga H. Headlam

Helga H. Headlam passed away on April 3, 2024, just 11 days prior to her 83rd birthday. She was of Protestant Faith, born in Wiesbaden Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1962 and became a citizen of the US on May 5,1980 at Miami Fl.

She moved to the Villages from Crestview, Fl in 1999. After her husband retired from the Air Force and worked for the State of Florida Veterans Program, she lived in Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Fl. She loved playing golf with her husband and friends.

Survivors include her husband Gerald L. Headlam of 45 years and son Michael E. Taylor of St. Petersburg, Fl. When the time comes, she will be buried together with her husband, at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fl.