Sharon C. Brousseau

Sharon C. Brousseau, 82, The Villages, Florida passed away on April 9, 2024 at The Villages Hospice House surrounded by her loving family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Sharon was born on October 4, 1941 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey to her parents Edward Apgar and Pauline Apgar.

Sharon and her loving husband Jean-Paul moved to The Villages, Florida 21 years ago from Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida. Sharon was a member of the French & Canadian Club of The Villages. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching golfer Phil Mickelson play golf. Sharon met her husband Jean-Paul on a blind date and after their date Jean-Paul knew that Sharon was the only woman for him. Sharon graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1959 and was very proud of her hometown of Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years: Jean-Paul Brousseau of The Villages, FL; her twin sons: Dennis Brousseau and his wife Linda and Daniel Brousseau and his wife Lori both of Little River, SC; a daughter: Laurette Kravecz and her husband Mark of St. Augustine, FL; seven loving grandchildren: Nicole Anderson, Lauren Biles, Michael Honey, Derek Brousseau, Chelsea Padams, Alyssa Hummer and Samantha Kravecz; four great-grandchildren: William Biles, Skylar Biles, Colin Anderson and Wesley Jean Padams and several loving nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edward Apgar.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.