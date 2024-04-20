Walter Cullipher

April 11, 2024, CMSgt Walter C Cullipher of The Village, FL, passed away with his beloved wife Martha (Cox) and family at his side. Walt was 93 years young, born September 18, 1930.

Walt was born and grew up in Windsor, NC, joining the Air Force in 1951. While stationed at Moody AFB, GA, he met the girl of his dreams Marty. Marty worked as a cashier at the base exchange and Walt would buy one pack of cigarettes at a time, always going to Marty’s register until he worked up the courage to ask her out. They were married Aug 2, 1955 in Lakeland, GA. They were soul mates and best friends for almost 69 years.

Together, Walt and Marty traveled the country and the world with son Mike and daughter Debi. Walt loved his family and he loved the Air Force. While in the service, he was able to attend college at the University of Tampa and was awarded a bachelor’s degree. After over 30 years, he retired from the Air Force in 1982. The couple eventually settled in Lake Park, GA where they made many friends and enjoyed playing golf at Francis Lake Golf Course.

Walt enjoyed learning and trying new things. He had a number of part-time jobs after he retired which included working in real estate, at golf courses and even a golf store. Walt obtained his Master’s Degree from Troy State University in 1985 and taught college courses in management at Georgia Military College, his favorite part-time job of all. In 2017, Walt and Marty moved to The Villages, FL to be closer to both their children.

Walt was an avid golfer and was always trying to figure out how to hit the ball a little farther or putt a little straighter. The first time he shot his age he was 69. At 93, he was still playing golf 3 times a week. He enjoyed building and repairing golf clubs and it gave him a lot of pleasure to fix a club for a friend.

To know Walt Cullipher was to love him. He always had a contagious smile on his face and a story to share. He enjoyed people and struck up conversations with just about everyone he bumped into. If you talked with him long enough he might even share a joke. Walt loved life, he loved people but most of all he loved his family. He would tell people he had a great family that he loved. Then he would say I am blessed because I know my family loves me and they show me every day. Nothing gave Walt more pleasure than spending time with his family. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed so much.

Walt wasn’t perfect but he was one of the good guys. He lived a long and blessed life. He made many friends and impacted many lives. As a result, he will be remembered and missed by many. I am sure that he is still trying to perfect his putting on heaven’s golf course right now.

Walt was predeceased by father Walter E. Cullipher, mother Ottis May (Jones) Williams and brother John O. Cullipher.

He is survived by wife Martha F (Cox) Cullipher, son Michael D Cullipher (Sondra), daughter Debi L Cullipher Ortiz (Vincent) and grandsons Michael Shawn Cullipher (Tracey) and Scott M. Mullis (Katherine) and granddaughters Samantha N Cullipher and Jamie L Mullis and great grandsons Walter M Cullipher, Grant W Mullis and Ford M Mullis. Walt or Bud as he was called by his siblings also leaves 3 sisters, Ruby White, Vicky Ball and Wanda Collins. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.