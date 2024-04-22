73.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 22, 2024
Costco coming to The Villages

By Staff Report

The wait is over for Villagers who have longed for a Costco in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Costco Whole sale will be locating a new store near Hobby Lobby in The Villages, according to Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley, who announced it on his Facebook page.

Costco is a “membership” store similar to BJ’s Wholesale and Sam’s Club, which have locations in Lady Lake.

Costco was founded in 1983 in Seattle, Wash.

As of February 2024, Costco has 871 warehouses worldwide: 602 in the United States, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in South Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, six in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.

Are you excited about Costco? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

