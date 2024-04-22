Peter Reff Jr

Peter Reff, 82, of The Villages passed away on April 17, 2024. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 6, 1942 to Peter Reff Sr and Maria Reff (Werderitsch).

He married Myra Zimmer on May 20, 1967 at St Benedict Church, Chicago. They were married 57 years raising 2 children in Schaumburg, Illinois, Green Bay Wisconsin and Madison, Wisconsin. They moved to The Villages upon retirement in 2007.

He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1960. He served in the Army for 3 years was schooled to become a dental technician and worked in the Sam Houston Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. His career after leaving the military was a dental technician, over time owning his own lab in Chicago, Il and Green Bay, Wisconsin. After moving to Madison, Wisconsin he retired from Williams Dental Lab.

The move to the Villages was a wonderful time, meeting great friends, dancing, golfing, playing pickleball and singing karaoke. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Later in years he developed Parkinson/Dementia and life became more difficult but he still enjoyed karaoke.

He is predeceased by his parents, sister Beverly (Pete) and 5 sister in-laws, and brother in-laws. He is survived by his Wife, Son Chris (Kelly), Daughter Julie (Tony), grandson Nathan, granddaughter Melanie, and many nieces and nephews.

On May 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. a committal service with military honors from his branch of service, United States Army will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102ND Ave., Bushnell, Florida. All are welcome to attend to pay last respects.