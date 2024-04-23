Hipolito D. Goyma

Hipolito D. Goyma Jr., 96, of The Villages, passed away on 18th of April 2024 in Summerfield, Florida.

Tito was born in Pagbilao, Quezon, Philippines to Hipolito Sr. and Briccia Goyma on February 3, 1928. He was married to Elsa G. Goyma.

Tito was a known civil engineer by profession. He enjoyed golf and spending time with family and closest friends.

Tito is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elsa.

Tito is survived by his youngest sister Lucita, his nephew Ruben Sr. and wife Armi, his nieces Loida, Lynna, Nelia, Myrna and Celia and husband Andrew, grandnephews and grandnieces, his cousins, godsons and goddaughters as well as his dearest friends that turned family.

Visitation will start at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, 29th of April 2024 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida. Followed by a funeral mass at 8:30 a.m. on 30th of April 2024 at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Inurnment will be on 24th of May 2024 at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park at Ocala, Florida.