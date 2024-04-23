Joyce Marie Messina

75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Joyce Messina passed away April 19, 2024 in The Villages, Florida with her husband and sister by her side.

Joyce was born in Medford, Massachusetts, July 28, 1947 and was the first daughter of James Rudolph and Lillian (Pilato) Rudolph. Joyce was educated at St. Clement grammar and high schools. She married Francis Messina, retired employee of The Villages, October 4, 1970.

She was a Certified Pharmacy Technician for several years at Walgreens Pharmacy. Joyce was very proud to be a Villager since 2004. Along with her many destinations, to include Meredith, New Hampshire, Joyce enjoyed spending time by her husband’s side relaxing around Lake Sumter Landing.

Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted husband Frank; her daughters Kristin
Messina and Lacey (Messina) Campbell; triplet grandchildren Brody, Allie and Lux Campbell her best friend and sister Carol Silva and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Messina) Mc Stay and husband Peter Mc Stay.

The family deeply appreciates the superior care provided by Cornerstone Hospice.

