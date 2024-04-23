William Gordon Robertson

William Gordon Robertson, 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away at home on April 17, 2024 following a long illness. Bill was born December 4, 1941 in Mullens, WV as the third son of Arvid and Lenora Robertson.

He graduated from Mullens High School, West Virginia Wesleyan College, and Westminster (PA) College. He spent 41 years in education and human services as a school counselor, high school teacher, college assistant professor, and rehabilitation counselor. During his career, he coached football, basketball, track, soccer, and golf. Bill was a natural leader and served as President of many organizations including high school student council, college student body, Rotary Club, United Fund, Logan County Mental Health Association, Hilton Head Mental Health Association, and WV Rehabilitation Counseling Association. He was a Rotarian, Executive Director of a local United Way, a member of Theta Chi fraternity, and served on various church boards.

Bill was a natural athlete who played high school basketball and football, college basketball, and golfed throughout his life. He was a talented musician who loved to entertain friends and family with piano performances. Bill never met a stranger and enjoyed with fervor meeting new people all over the world in his travels with Katie.

He was especially fond of his early morning walks where he would chat with both friends and new folks along the way. Many of his students will say that he was their favorite teacher. Bill was known for his incredible warmth, endearing sense of humor and endless jokes, quiet intelligence (especially in math and science), and his big love for his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him and he made the world a better place.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Phillip and David, and his grandson Jesse.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Katie) Ferguson Robertson along with his son Gordon Robertson (Gretchen), daughters Angela Fitch (Doug), Denise Robinson (Jim), and Amy Moore (Jeff) as well as two sisters, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The family is planning a private celebration of his life.