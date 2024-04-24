Irene S. Belpulsi

Irene Belpulsi, 91, passed away on April 16, 2024 following her loving husband Albert (2016).
She is survived by her two daughters, Lynette Skowronski (Stan) and Allayna Belpulsi; threegrandchildren, Lorrayne Gervase (Nick), Renae Leskovich (Todd), and Justin Skowronski; three great granddaughters, Grace and Cayleigh Bowe and Audra Leskovich and one step great grandson, Ian Leskovich. She had one sister, Margaret Kelly.
A Memorial Service will be held May 8, 2024 at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162 at 10:30 a.m.
Burial at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL following the service.