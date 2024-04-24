Irene S. Belpulsi

75.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Irene Belpulsi, 91, passed away on April 16, 2024 following her loving husband Albert (2016).

She is survived by her two daughters, Lynette Skowronski (Stan) and Allayna Belpulsi; threegrandchildren, Lorrayne Gervase (Nick), Renae Leskovich (Todd), and Justin Skowronski; three great granddaughters, Grace and Cayleigh Bowe and Audra Leskovich and one step great grandson, Ian Leskovich. She had one sister, Margaret Kelly.

A Memorial Service will be held May 8, 2024 at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL following the service.

