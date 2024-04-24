Julie Vincenta Luehrsen

Julie Vincenta Luehrsen, 88, of The Villages Florida, passed away on April 19, 2024 in The Villages Florida.

Julie V Luehrsen was born in Cicero, IL to Charles & Stella Budreck on July 19, 1935. She went to Oak Park Highschool in Oak Park, IL. She was married to Richard John Luehrsen on April 16, 1955 in Oak Park, IL. She was a housewife and raised four children. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, swimming & playing bridge. She enjoyed spending time in many activities with family and friends.

Julie is preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Luehrsen and daughter Julie E. Luehrsen, brothers, Charles & Barney Budreck.

Julie is survived by daughter, Victoria L. Meier, sons, Richard C. Luehrsen & Robert A. Luehrsen ; grandchildren, Paul, Matthew Jacqueline, Bridget, Keara, Ryan, Jarrett, Patrick and John; great grandchildren, Avery, Elias, Nova, Edward (Teddy), Gwenavere, Thomas, Margaret, Katherine, Noam, Soan, & Lilah.

Memorial Service & Celebration will be held on April 27 at 1-3 pm at Saddlebrook Community Center, 3010 Saddlebrook Lane, The Villages, Florida.