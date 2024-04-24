Shirley Ann Davis

It is with much sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Shirley Ann (Spix) Davis formerly of Pittsburgh. Shirley passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2024 two weeks shy of her 90th birthday, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Shirley lived a wonderful and full life both in Pittsburgh and Florida. She was a graduate of Slippery Rock College in 1956 and received her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. She taught at Pivik Junior High School in Plum Boro for 13 years.

Shirley was an avid golfer who showed her skills when she got not one, but TWO holes in one! She played in several women’s leagues over the years, and formed life long friendships along the way.

A true giver at heart. Shirley was a devoted volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Plum Boro, PA for 19 years. She also was a member of the church choir at Our Lady of Joy Church in Holiday Park.

When Shirley and Jim relocated to The Villages, Florida in 2000, she continued her kindness and volunteered with Clown Alley under her clown name of Mopsey. Dressed as Mopsey, Shirley gave her time to Corner Stone Hospice for 15 years for which she was honored with a service award.

Shirley Ann was the beloved wife of James Davis (89). They were married for 66 wonderful years. She is survived by her loving husband James, a current resident of The Villages, FL, and their two daughters Karen and Barbara. Both still reside in Pittsburgh, PA.

A Mass will be said in her honor at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church 1351 Paige Place, The Villages on Friday, May 10, at 8:30 a.m.

She will be missed every minute of every day.