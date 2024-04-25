75.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 25, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Sondra Edwards Diamantis of The Villages, passed away on April 17th, 2024, in Clermont, Florida.

Sondra was born in Brooklyn, New York to Sam and Blanche Edwards on July 27th, 1938. She went to school in Hollis, Queens. She graduated from Adelphi University and was a Science Teacher in West Islip, New York for over 10 years.

She married Tom Diamantis on April 19th, 1969. She became a Real Estate Agent in Syracuse, New York for 20 years before retiring to the village of Belle Aire in The Villages.

Sondra (with an “o”) was active in Operation Shoe Box and St. Marks Greek Orthodox Church in Belleview.

Sondra is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dr Sears Edwards of Garden City, New York as well as her husband Tom Diamantis.

Sondra Diamantis is survived by her sons Edward and Gregory and her daughter Rong.

A memorial service will be hosted by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages Florida on May 5, 2024 between 1 p.m. and 3pm. She will also be honored at St Marks Greek Orthodox Church after services on July 28, 2024.Memorials may sent to Heir-Baxley or Heroes United to Heal .

The Family of Sondra Diamantis wish to extend the sincere thanks to Cheryl Eddy and the wonder staff at the Madison of Clermont, VITAS and the Sherlock Family.

Headlines

