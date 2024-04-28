Eithemer Dale Lamb

Eithemer Lamb, age 72, passed away on April 6, 2024 peacefully at the Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL He was born on September 19, 1951, to Eithemer and Jennie (Ludke) Lamb in Sparta, WI. Dale was the oldest of six children and grew up in Valley Junction, WI. He graduated from Tomah Sr. High School in 1970.

He married Marsha (Westpfahl) on August 22, 1970 and they had three daughters together. They later divorced, and he married Florence (Fowler) on July 23, 1984 and gained two sons and another daughter.

Dale worked in Tomah, WI for the City of Tomah, at USEMCO manufacturing and co-owned the Alamo Bar and dance hall in New Lisbon, WI. He was the founding member of the Night Train Band. He sang and played bass guitar for the band and they performed at many local bars, festivals, and weddings in the tri-state area.

Dale and Florence moved to Florida in 1982 and he worked in maintenance at the University of Florida Gainesville for 10 years. He worked at Orange Blossom OPIY in Weirsdale, FL from 1995-2002. He continued maintenance jobs, singing and playing his music at many venues over the last few years.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Florence, their children, Jack Terry, Susan Anderson (Ricky Teat), Rhonda (Duane) Waldera, Ben (Stephanie) Goodson, Renae (Rob) Coller, and Rochelle (Will) Forschler; His siblings, Linda Hendricks, Joseph (Jeannine) Lamb, Randall (Linda Martin) Lamb, Tammy McFarland, and Sharon Chandler; his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and other family members, his music family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Eithemer and Jennie Lamb; his two brothers-in-law, Stuart Hendricks and Ray Chandler.