Lady Lake motorcyclist arrested after crash during Leesburg Bikefest

By Staff Report
Scott Wayne Gilley
Scott Wayne Gilley

A Lady Lake motorcyclist is facing a drunk driving charge after a crash in downtown Leesburg during Bikefest.

Scott Wayne Gilley, 58, who lives in The Quarters apartments, admitted he was “showing off” and doing a burnout when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed shortly after 6 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Fifth Street, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

The Massachusetts native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the police officer to conclude he had been operating the motorcycle while impaired. Gilley provided breath samples that registered .117 and .126 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

