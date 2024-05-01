83.6 F
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gary H. Engle, age 73, of The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2024. He was a fun-loving individual who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Gary is survived by his partner Kathy Kaminski, son Chad (Melissa) Engle, daughter Megan Pittman, grandchildren Kylee and Anika. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Engle and mother Auriela Engle.

Gary was a graduate of Bellefontaine High School in 1969 and continued his education at Bowling Green State University, where he played on the golf team. He retired from RPM Carbide in 2023 after a successful career.

An avid golfer, motorcyclist, drummer, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Gary had a passion for life and embraced his hobbies wholeheartedly.

