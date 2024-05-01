George Brown Weir

George Brown Weir, age 86, died at home in the Villages, surrounded by love and family on Sunday, April 21st 2024.

George is survived by his dearly beloved wife Morag, his three children (Craig, Jan, and Kevin), 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. George was born in Stirling, Scotland on February 12th, 1938, to Walter and Elizabeth Weir, an only son with seven sisters.

George and Morag met as teenagers in Scotland and later emigrated to Canada where they were married in 1961. In the following years George and his family lived in 3 countries and they established roots in southeast Florida. During this time George started his successful plumbing and solar businesses and the family became US citizens.

George and Morag retired to The Villages in 2008. His love of golf led him to working as an ambassador at Bonifay Golf Club making many dear friends. George will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a loving husband, a devoted father, a warm and nurturing grandfather, a cherished brother, and a loyal friend. Everyone spoke of him as an honest, hard working, generous man who put others before himself.