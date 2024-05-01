Suspected thief nabbed in attempt to steal merchandise at Home Depot

A suspected thief was nabbed during an attempt to steal merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to the home improvement store after 35-year-old Otis Dennis Andries of Orlando attempted to leave the store with pressure washers and power cleaner tools with a total value of $985, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the New York native stepped outside with the items, he was detained by a loss prevention officer at the store.

He was arrested on a charge of grand theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.