88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

Suspected thief nabbed in attempt to steal merchandise at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Otis Dennis Andries
Otis Dennis Andries

A suspected thief was nabbed during an attempt to steal merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to the home improvement store after 35-year-old Otis Dennis Andries of Orlando attempted to leave the store with pressure washers and power cleaner tools with a total value of $985, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the New York native stepped outside with the items, he was detained by a loss prevention officer at the store.

He was arrested on a charge of grand theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gate attendants can’t keep people out of The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has come to the realization that The Villages is not truly a gated community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident thrilled about Costco coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says she is thrilled that Costco Wholesale is coming to The Villages.

We need sidewalks and safe places to walk in The Villages

A new resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the lack of safe places to walk in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Golfers deserve six months credit for playing on substandard courses

A Village of Hadley resident contends that golfers deserve a six-month credit for being forced to play on substandard golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Former New Yorkers thrilled about Costco coming to The Villages

Former New Yorkers now living in The Villages thrilled Costco is coming to The Villages.

Photos