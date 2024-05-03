Claire Anderson

Claire M. Anderson, A 19 year resident of The Villages, originally from Salem and Beverly MA, passed away on April 26th after a lengthy illness with family members at her side. She was 91 years of age. She was the wife of Algot Anderson with whom she shared over 65 years of marriage.

Claire was born in Salem MA on Friday the 13, in January 1933. She raised her children in nearby Beverly MA. She worked several years for General Accident Insurance as a dispatcher. Claire was an active bowler along with her husband Al. They loved camping in Maine and New Hampshire with many of their close friends through the years.

She was an avid New England Patriots fan. Her golf cart was a customized tribute to the Patriots which always drew comments from fellow Patriots fans and non-fans too. She loved talking about the Patriots at her favorite restaurant, the Lighthouse Point.

Claire was one of a kind, her infectious laugh and sense of humor could light up a room. Claire was always ready to try her luck at a game of bingo or just dancing away to her favorite songs. Her favorite place to be every Friday morning was at the Lions Club bingo.

She especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished spending time with her family. Nightly dinners, holiday celebrations and birthdays brought her so much joy. Claire is already deeply missed.

Claire was the beloved wife of Algot Anderson and devoted mother to Maureen Konieczny of Phillipsville, CA, Cheryl Cotoia of Beverly, MA, Debbi Crowley (Paul) of The Villages, Laurie Lapointe of Peabody, MA and Michael Anderson (Christine) from Oceanside CA. She was the proud “Mimi” of 11 grandchildren and great grandmother to 7 and a half. Her siblings are John Corriveau (Carol) of the Villages, the late Roger LeMay and Pauline Davis from the Seattle WA area.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” event on Wednesday May 15, at the O’Dell Recreation Center located at 2260 Odell Circle, The Villages, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Please RSVP to Debbi Crowley so we order proper food quantity. Call or text 407 463 2052 if you plan to attend.