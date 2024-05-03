John Hyssong Sr.

John Rolland Hyssong, Sr., 94, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2024 peacefully in his sleep at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, FL. He was born December 22, 1929 in Hagerstown, MD to William Levan and Clara Beck Hyssong.

“Jack” would have graduated from Frederick High school in 1946 as there were only 11 years of school then, but his family moved to Elmira, NY before the school year ended and there were 12 years of high school and he attended Elmira Free Academy and graduated in 1947. FHS class of ’46 considered him one of their classmates and he attended their reunions.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in Germany in the Army as a tank mechanic from 1953 – 1954. Upon his return to the United States, he became employed with Better Homes Equipment Company in Frederick as an appliance repairman until he started his own business, Hyssong Appliance in October 1972. He met and married Shirley May, who worked next door, October 23, 1954. They would have been married 70 years, October 2024. He continued to own and operate Hyssong Appliance along with his wife, Shirley and 3 children until he retired in 1990. He and Shirley bought a place in Ft. Myers, Florida in 1988, which they called their full time home in 2017. Hurricane Ian totally destroyed their home in September 2022. They relocated to The Villages in Florida at that time. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf and fixing things around their house and their neighbors in Florida. At the age of 90, he was diagnosed with full renal failure and decided to do dialysis. He did dialysis up until 3 days before he died. He lead a long, full life.

He was a past member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick having served on the church council, property committee and an usher. He was a member of St Peter Lutheran Church, Ft Myers Beach where he had also served as an usher, the property committee and social committee. He was a former member of the Frederick Elks Lodge 684, VFW, American Legion, Frederick and Lady Lake, FL, Moose Lodge, Frederick and Ft Myers Beach, Fl. He was a former President of the Optimist Club in Frederick as well as the Rotary Club. In his younger years, he was a manager at the former Braddock Heights roller rink and was a competitive couples skate dancer.

Jack is survived by his wife, Shirley, children, John Jr (Kitty) Middletown, Karen (Chip) Carpenter, Frederick, David (Cherie) Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Bennett(Jack) South Carolina as well as his 6 grandchildren, Lindsey (Jesse) Pippy, Kelsey (Logan) Sammons, Brandon Cannon (Christina), Aaron Cannon, Taylor & Colin Hyssong. He is also survived by his 4 great grandchildren Liam & Noah Pippy and Jaxon & Rhett Sammons. He is survived by numerous nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and William Hyssong, his infant sons Gary and Michael Hyssong and some nieces and nephews.