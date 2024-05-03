82.4 F
The Villages
Friday, May 3, 2024
Mariba Jean Clayson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mariba Jean Clayson passed away peacefully at Freedom Pointe Place (Memory Care) facility in The Villages on Friday evening April 19, 2024, with her husband Holly at her side.

Jean, as she liked to be called, was born in Faust, NY (Adirondack region of upstate New York) on August 17, 1934. She was one of seven children born to Earnest and Francis Payment. The family relocated to Rochester, New York for Earnest to pursue better job opportunities. Jean attended grade school in Rochester and graduated from Madison High School in 1952.

Jean is survived by her husband Holly, two children Crystal Lyon (Troy, VA) and Richard (Rick) Clayson (Albuquerque, NM), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters Linda Martin (Rochester, NY, and Ramona Meyers (Moyock, NC).

Jean had many interests. First and foremost was rearing her two children. When the children left home to pursue their own interests, Jean volunteered countless hours to several charitable groups. Her personal interests were dancing, theatre, shopping, travel, arts and crafts, sewing and knitting. Along the way she managed to find time to attend college and work part-time at various jobs.

The family thanks the nurses, aides, and staff at Freedom Pointe Place (Memory Care) for the loving care and companionship provided to her since moving there in January 2023. They also thank the Compassionate Care Hospice team for their loving care and assistance in time of need.

