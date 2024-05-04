Paul E. Wood

Paul Edward Wood, 85, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice House on April 29, 2024. He had resided in The Village of LaZamora since 2000.

Paul was born in Bunker, MO, on December 12, 1938 to Paul and Pauline Wood. He attended Shawnee High School, Cape Girardeau, MO. After high school Paul enlisted in the US Navy, served on the USS Yorktown and was honorably discharged in 1959. He loved CA and chose to make his home there. He continued his education at Glendale College and the Dale Carnegie Sales Program.

He served as Hospital Administrator at several hospitals and as President of profit-making businesses for a nonprofit multi-health care concern in both Northern CA and Southern CA until his retirement in 1985. Upon his retirement he moved to middle TN where he raised cattle and invested in rental property in Charlotte and Dickson, TN. He found an ad in a retirement magazine on The Villages and immediately arranged a lifestyle visit. He fell in love with the lifestyle here and purchased his first property in The Villages in 1996. The rest is history.

Paul was preceded in death by his mom and dad, two brothers – Ron and Kevin and two sisters – Donna and Brenda. He is survived by his brother Bill Wood of Alvin, TX; his wife, Jeanne of the Villages; two daughters – Bojanna Wood, Dickson, TN and Paula Tate, Asheville, NC. Also three very special grandsons – Ian Gantwood, Nashville, TN and Paul William Tate and Alex Tate and their father, Justin Tate, Asheville, NC.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at Baldwin Funeral Home, 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, FL, on May 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.