Saturday, May 4, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
It is with tremendous sorrow and heavy hearts; we announce the passing of our dearly adored Ruth Karen Schmoyer.

Ruth departed our world on the morning of April 21, 2024, peacefully at her residence, in Lady Lake, Florida with her significant other, Fred Smoyer, by her side.
Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1952, to parents Elizabeth J. Schmoyer and Robert C Schmoyer. Ruth attended Northwestern Lehigh High school and fulfilled the majority of her life in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Ruth was a dedicated business owner of an Antique automobile restoration business until relocating to Lady Lake, Florida to enjoy the warm and sunny weather. Whilst residing in Florida, she pursued a career in real estate.

Ruth was a pillar of joy and kindness in the Lehigh Valley and Lady Lake community as well as a tender-hearted partner, a considerable friend, a beloved mother to her children, and a doting grandmother to her grandchildren.

Her life was full of nurturing love, boundless courage, and spirited adventure. Ruth’s life was a celebration—of family bonds, enduring friendships, and the simple pleasures of life, like her delight in going out dancing with her friends, family camping trips that everyone looked forward to, spending time with her grandchildren, her joyous escapades to the beach, and her love for scrapbooking.

Ruth will also be remembered by the love she had for seafood dishes, candy, Starbucks mocha Frappuccino, and Coca Cola.
Ruth’s affectionate laugh and the warmth of her smile, much like her love for flamingos that she shared with her granddaughter, will be dearly missed but warmly remembered.
Her departure leaves a void that can be filled only by remembering the stories and laughter she left behind. We shall all smile, open our eyes, continue to love, and allow Ruth’s beautiful spirit to live within us all.

May we bow our heads in prayer for our beloved Ruth, “Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Bless those who mourn, eternal God, with the comfort of your love that they may face each new day with hope and the certainty that nothing can destroy the good that has been given. May their memories become joyful, their days enriched with friendship, and their lives encircled by your love.”
Amen.

Let us honor Ruth by embracing the gratitude she had for life. Let’s all remember the strong and inspirational woman she always was. Let us continue to spread joy and love in the way she always did—boldly and beautifully. May she rest in peace and may she protect and guide us all.

