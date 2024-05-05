73.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 5, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mary G. Fagan, age 76, of The Villages Florida passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Mary was born in Cambridge, MA to Genevieve and Anthony Cardone.

With always a smile on her face and a positive outlook, Mary touched many lives. As a member of the “Mickey’s Fanatics Club” she enjoyed being with other Villagers who LOVE Disney and want to share their enthusiasm for the Magic of Disney with others. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and volunteered with Grief Share at the Fairway Christian Church in the Villages.

Mary is predeceased by her husband Harold Fagan and sister Ann Cardone. She is survived by her son Michael Grossi and his son Michael Jr. of Cambridge MA; son, Ronald Gross (wife Melissa) and his daughter Megan. She leaves her sisters: Genevieve Tetrault of Oxford, FL, Beatrice Carlson of Layton UT, and Patricia Quinney of Haverhill, MA. Her brothers: Joseph Cardone of West Barnstable, MA, Anthony Cardone of Medford, MA, David Cardone of North Reading, MA and Francis Cardone of Georgetown, MA.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Fairway Christian Church, 8400 East County Road 466, The Villages, FL 32162 on Friday, May 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Photos