Andrew Wilson

Andrew Marsh Wilson passed away on April 30, 2024, at the ripe age of 94. He was born on June 8, 1929, to Earl and Jean Wilson in Camden, New Jersey. He grew up in Collingswood, NJ and was raised in the Presbyterian faith. In high school, Drew was a 4-sport letterman and was elected to the Collingswood High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. After graduation in 1947, he received multiple college scholarship offers and had contract offers from the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the government made him an offer he could not refuse—he was drafted!

He was whisked away to the 101st airborne, attended MP school, radio school and the Army War College in Carlisle, PA, ultimately studying Russian at Two Rock Ranch in California. He then was stationed in Hawaii, working with the ASA (now the NSA), listening to radio chatter in the Pacific. During his time in Hawaii, he continued to play sports, playing in three Hula Bowls under the name of Andy Marsh, playing against players like Kyle Rote, Sammy Baugh and Squirmin’ Herman Wedermayer. He also played baseball as a member of the U.S. Army of the Pacific, playing against traveling major league stars while in Hawaii.

In 1952, Drew was discharged from the Army and returned home to Collingswood. One night, while cutting the rug at the 5 o’clock bar in Camden, Drew met Helen Roman. While the two had dated each other during high school, this meeting was for life. Helen and Drew were married on February 21, 1953, in the Collingswood Presbyterian Church and lived in Audubon, NJ.

Drew embarked on a sales career after marriage and those that knew him said that he never stopped! His sales career successes took the family across the country from New Jersey to the Dallas, TX metroplex in 1968 and then off to Albert Lea, MN in 1974. After a short experience with what winter was really like, Drew headed south to Tampa, FL in 1975 and opened ice machine businesses in both Tampa and Orlando.

Drew retired from the ice machine business in 1992 and he and Helen lived in North Redington Beach on the Gulf. Sun, sand, and water were perfect for retirement. One day, while watching a golf tournament on tv, Drew was captivated by an ad for a tiny spot in Central Florida called The Villages. In 2002, he and Helen said goodbye to the beach and moved to The Villages.

While living there, he and Helen enjoyed the Village life. Taking advantage of all that the Villages had to offer, he played softball and golf, enjoyed music and dancing on the square, traveling with friends, and enjoying their neighbors in the community of the Villas of Chadwick. He was a member of Northlake Presbyterian Church.

Drew is preceded in death by Helen, his wife of 57 years. He is survived by his brother, E. David Wilson, of Wilbraham, MA and his 3 sons, Matthew (Eva) of Winter Garden, FL, Michael (Patricia) of Tulsa, OK, and Mitchell (Annette) of Arlington, TN, along with 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and multiple nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to thank Sue D’Amico, Drew’s friend, and caregiver. She was a blessing to Drew and as his boys would say, ‘We were #1 and Sue was 1A.’

Drew was always known for his positive attitude and his strong faith. A few of his favorite sayings that he would share with all were, ‘Attitude determines your altitude.’ ‘God works in mysterious and anonymous ways!’ Heaven is a bit brighter today!

Memorial services will be held on June 14, at Hiers Baxley and burial will take place at Bushnell National Cemetery.