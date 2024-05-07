Silvia Lynn Nachamie

Our beloved mother, Silvia Nachamie passed away on May 3rd, 2024, at an amazing 87 years old.

Silvia was born on July 17,1936 in Brooklyn, NY.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters Melissa Leigh Lynch (Barry Lynch), and Jennifer Sherman (Jonathan Sherman), two sisters Ellen Gerszten (Enrique Gerszten), and Anne Rosenblum (Ted Rosenblum), and two grandchildren Josh Sherman and Jesse Lynch.

Silvia adored spending time with her family, listening to music, studying nutrition, and learning about world affairs. Silvia had a huge heart, always bringing kindness to others. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.